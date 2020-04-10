Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $44.09 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Poloniex, TradeOgre and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $44.09 million and $60,688.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00790008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, OKEx, Poloniex and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

