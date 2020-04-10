Bytom Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Cryptopia, Neraex and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $57.88 million and $14.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00620392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008290 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, CoinEgg, CoinEx, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, BitMart, HitBTC, Neraex, OKEx, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, FCoin, Gate.io, LBank, EXX, Huobi, BigONE and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.