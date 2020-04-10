Callisto Network (CLO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,584.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $15,584.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,481,724,472 coins and its circulating supply is 2,443,022,592 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

