Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,018 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $6.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.14. 4,349,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

