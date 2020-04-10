Campbell Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.58 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. 3M accounts for 3.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,274. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

