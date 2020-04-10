CanYaCoin One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.04598668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036832 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

