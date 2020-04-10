Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Continental Resources stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.