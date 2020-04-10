Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $5.91 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 762,632 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

