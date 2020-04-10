CargoX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,409.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,409.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 395.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.