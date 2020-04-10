Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 50.9% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $22,845.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.01085263 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056407 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00259252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,415,380 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

