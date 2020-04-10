CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1,562.51 and $1,536.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.