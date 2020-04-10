Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 4.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.48. 1,510,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,894. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

