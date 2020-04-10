Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,545,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $258.58. 627,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.72. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.