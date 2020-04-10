Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 27,371,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,502,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

