Clipper Coin (CCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.87 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.04710770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036947 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.