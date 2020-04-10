CME Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $190.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,732,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after buying an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

