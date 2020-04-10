COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCHGY. Citigroup lowered COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

