CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 380.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,830,138 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

