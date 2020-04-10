CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $3,814.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

