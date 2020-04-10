Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,507.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $586,521.96 and approximately $35,507.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.03410047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00754733 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

