Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,054,000 after acquiring an additional 286,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after acquiring an additional 843,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,051,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,039. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

