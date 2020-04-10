Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System accounts for about 2.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.24% of Community Bank System worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. 324,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

