Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 2.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $48.33. 12,102,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.