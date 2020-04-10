Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 1,762,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.