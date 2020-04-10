Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 15,750 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

Ventas stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 9,432,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,178. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

