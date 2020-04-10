Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 12,351,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

