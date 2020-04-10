Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 7,292,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,691. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

