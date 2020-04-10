Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 1.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.