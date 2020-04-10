Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,262,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

