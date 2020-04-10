Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $83.58. 1,223,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

