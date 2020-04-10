Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Total by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Total by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Total by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in Total by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 179,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,586,281 shares of company stock worth $13,528,814 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.74. 4,389,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,361. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

