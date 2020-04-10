Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in East West Bancorp by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

