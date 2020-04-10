Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 153,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,497. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

