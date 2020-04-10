Consensus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033572 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059232 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.45 or 1.00231676 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

