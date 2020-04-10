Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

