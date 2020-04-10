Contentos 1-Day Volume Tops $6.87 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market cap of $6.87 million and $6.87 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.04534183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009796 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,259,146,183 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

