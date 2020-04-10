Cosmos Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00033572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $439.39 million and approximately $213.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059232 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.45 or 1.00231676 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

