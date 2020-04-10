Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $18,039,000.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $18,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $139,468.00.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,439. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

