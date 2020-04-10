Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,129.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $88,129.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00007466 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.04824846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00065790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010325 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

