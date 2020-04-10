Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a market cap of $2,778.36 and $4.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

