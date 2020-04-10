CyberVein (CVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.52 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. CyberVein has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

