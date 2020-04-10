DAEX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.04834121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010128 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.