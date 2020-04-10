Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 67,783 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.64% of Hawkins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

