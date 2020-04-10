Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $98.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

