DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.04534183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009796 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

