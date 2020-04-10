Databroker Achieves Market Cap of $959,422.95 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $959,422.95 and $6,560.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.04830764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010306 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

