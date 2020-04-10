DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,261.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003930 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Kucoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

