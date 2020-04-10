Denarius 24-Hour Volume Hits $141.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. In the last week, Denarius has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $555,714.50 and approximately $141.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,304,263 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

