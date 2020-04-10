Dent Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Dent has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $374,709.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, FCoin, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 389.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, WazirX, Fatbtc, FCoin, Binance, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, Coinrail, CoinBene, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Liquid, BitForex, LATOKEN, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

