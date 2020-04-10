Dero (DERO) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004644 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $493,381.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,619,097 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

